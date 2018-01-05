PPP to fight religious extremists

Islamabad

Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari says the PPP will fight the religious extremists and not permit them to usurp political power in the name of religion.

He said this in his message marking 90th birth anniversary of founding chairman of PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto falling today.

Asif Zardari said that the political ideal of our founding Chairman that all political power belongs to the people has inspired and will continue to inspire generations to come.

“I call upon the democracy loving people to rededicate themselves to this ideal and not permit religious extremists to usurp power in the name of religion,” he said.

The PPPP President said that standing tall as a beacon of light and inspiration Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto awakened the people and gave them hope. Z. A. Bhutto illumined the path for the coming generations. No one can rob him of his great achievements, he added.

“Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto restored the nation’s confidence, lifted the spirits of the people and gave them the gifts of a unanimous democratic Constitution and strengthened national defense,” he said adding that the Party will protect this legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at any cost.

Zardari further said, “On this day as we rededicate themselves to the political ideals of Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Today we also pay homage to all those who laid down their lives and endured exile, torture and imprisonment in the cause of democracy and fighting against tyranny”.—INP