PPP fields TV artiste in by-poll

Staff Reporter

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has fielded TV artiste Qaiser Khan Nizamani in by-poll on a National Assembly seat vacated by President Arif Alvi.

President Arif Alvi vacated NA-247, Karachi (South II), after he was elected to the top constitutional office of the head of state.

The PPP has awarded party ticket to Qaiser Khan Nizamani to contest the October 21 by-election on the National Assembly seat.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave the go-ahead to the issuance of ticket to the TV artis-te.

Mr Nizamani expressed gratitude to the PPP leadership for issuing him the election ticket.

