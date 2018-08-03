PPP expresses concerns on media reports disputing RTS failure

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has expressed serious concerns on recent reports in the media disputing the failure of Result Transmission System (RTS), as claimed by the ECP. These reports corroborate and reinforce what the PPP and other opposition parties have been saying since election night, said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He said that the PPP Election Cell had received complaints from its contesting candidates all over Pakistan that not only were their polling agents not allowed inside the polling stations by presiding officers on the pretext that a glitch had occurred in the RTS but that they were also denied copies of Form 45, as required by law. Similar trend had been witnessed in the constituencies of Lyari, Larkana and Malakand where Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto was contesting from.

ECP provided Form 45’s after a delay of eight days for Lyari, for Larkana after three days and is yet to handover missing Form 45 for Malakand. Form 47 for Larkana was issued after party workers had staged a protest outside DRO’s office on July 26th. ‘Other political parties have complained of similar things. We feel that it is the ECP’s responsibility to address genuine grievances raised by political parties and satisfy them on free and fair conduct of elections.

We will not sit quietly unless and until the ECP comes up with substantive evidence instead of giving half-baked statements,’ said Senator Khokhar.

‘We believe in democracy and the continuation of the democratic process but this does not mean that we will sit idly when our votes are being stolen right under the ECP’s watch,’ he added.

