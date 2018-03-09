PPP to eliminate poverty

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Aftab Shahban Mirani, MNA Pakistan People’s Party, former Defense Minister & Chief Minister Sindh, has said that Pakistan People’s Party PPP was trying its level best to reduce the poverty and want to improve the socio-economic life of the people through adopting the ‘Skill Development’ policy under the Prime Minister, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Youth Development Program (BBSYDP) in the Country, and the scores of jobless youngsters were being provided technical education and practically training through technical Institutions in the Province of Sindh and other provinces in the Country every year through same program adding (BBSYDP) program was started by former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Benazir Bhutto during the period of her rule.

Aftab Shahban Mirani was a chief guest at Vocational Institute Boys Shikarpur. Mirani further said that the Government is paying special attention towards the promotion of education teaching generally and technical education specially in order to enable the youths to seek jobs and earn the livelihood for their families privately with the help of technical education, training. Besides, all out efforts were being made to provide jobs in Government departments by the Government

He called for the youths to elicit benefit from technical education or training system which was introduced in Technical Institutions to overcome the unemployment problems facing by them. Mirani on this occasion announced to donate thirty computers’ for Vocational Institute Boys Shikarpur with the support of funds which would be provided by Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh.

In last, Aftab Shahban Mirani distributed certificates and toolkits amongst the 100 students who passed three months technical training in Electrician, Welding and short course of Computer. A large number of students and party workers were also attended the certificate and toolkit distribution ceremony.