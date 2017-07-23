PPP effective vehicle to enhance private sector participation in service delivery

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Director General Frontier Works Organization Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal has said that PPP is one of the most effective vehicles to enhance private sector participation in public service delivery, increase growth and creating jobs leading to reduction of poverty.

He was addressing the concluding session of two-day workshop on “Knowledge Base & New Trends in Public Private Partnership Regime”, held here on Saturday.

The workshop was attended by professionals/registered engineers/management staff. The objectives of the workshop were to equip professionals with the substantial knowledge of PPP regime and enabling them to head start such projects in professional pursuits.

Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said that FWO has recently been registered with Pakistan Engineering Council as Professional Engineering Body. He categorically said, “Today I stand here to proudly represent, without doubt, the best outfit of Pakistan’s construction industry”.

While emphasizing the role of PPP, he said that FWO pioneered the PPP regime in Pakistan with the construction of Lahore-Sheikhupura-Faisalabad Expressway. Lak-Pass Tunnel in Balochistan that was completed soon after, strengthened the PPP regime and became a role model for initiating “Built, Operate, Transfer (BOT)” projects all over the country.

He said that under BOT regime, FWO has so far completed rehabilitation of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway and Habibabad Flyover while Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway is about to be completed during this year. Work on Lahore Ring Road, Swat Expressway and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Projects is under progress. Additionally FWO is also venturing into Oil, Dams, Cement and Steel industry on the PPP model. PPP allows each partner to concentrate on activities that best suit their skills.

The other speakers of the workshop were Mr Salman Qaisrani; Senior Director BOT, Muhammad Amir Khan; Director Finance FWO, Colonel Doctor Sarfraz Ahmed; Deputy Director BOT, Major Abdul Majid; GSO-II BOT, Major Dr Nadeem Anwer; Deputy General Manager Technical, Muhammad Daud Salam; Deputy General Manager BOT and Asadullah Khalid; Manager Finance BOT.