PPP draws Fazl’s ire for not airing his APC speech

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was infuriated during the opposition’s much-hyped All Parties Conference (APC) after his speech was not aired live on TV channels and social media platforms.

Venting out his displeasure, the JUI-F chief said: “The government restricts my voice from going in public but today APC also did the same..”

In a bid to pacify his ally, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that the decision was taken on the request of one of the JUI-F lawmakers.

Another senior PPP leader Sherry Rehman said the speech was not aired because the session was in-camera and a press conference was also planned following the conference.

However, Maulana Fazl while rejecting their clarifications said he wanted to register protest with the PPP and organisers of the APC over the “unjust move”. He said other leaders’ address would not have been aired if the session was in-camera.