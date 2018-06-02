PPP discusses Sindh candidates for general elections

KARACHI : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Election Board held a meeting on Saturday to discuss nominations of Party candidates from Sindh for next general elections at Bilawal House.

The party, however, has not yet finalized the candidates from its stronghold province.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President of Pakistan and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Prime Ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf while Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Faryal Talpur, former Chief Ministers Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Manzoor Wassan, Waqar Mehdi, Saeed Ghani and Shagufta Jumani attended the meeting.

Earlier, senior PPP leaders had expressed fear that some parties wanted to delay the general elections scheduled for July 25.

“It appears that some elements want the elections delayed,” said PPP’s Senator Aitzaz Ahsan while addressing a joint press conference at Bilawal House. PPP’s Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari and others were present.

The conference was held after senior PPP leaders attended a meeting co-chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“Today, our Central Election Board expressed serious concerns over the idea of dragging the issue of nomination form in the court of law. The form has been finalised by parliament and the court can’t undo it. Courts can only interpret the law, not make or break it.”