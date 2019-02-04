PPP desires PTI to complete tenure: Rabbani

Hyderabad

Former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not harbour any plan against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf-led Federal Government. Talking to media at Sindh High Court, Rabbani said the PPP wanted the PTI completed its constitutional tenure and added people would ultimately judge the performance of the PTI government.

Senator Raza Rabbani reiterated that PPP would fully defend the 18th Constitutional Amendment.’We will fight in the parliament, in the courts and on the roads,’ he said, adding the provincial autonomy was achieved after the struggle, spanning several decades.—APP

