PPP demands registration of case against Chohan

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Monday demanded registration of a case against Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan. In a statement issued here, the PPP leader said that a case of display of arms in the video statement should be registered against the information minister. He added if any civilian exhibits arms, he would be arrested in exhibition case, showing arms of a minister in a video statement like terrorists is a serious matter.

The scoundrel minister and his cowardly leadership are blindly threatening with weapons in retaliation, their slander and NAB cases did not work and they have now come forward with arms,” he maintained.

He further added that they have already said that PTI is a sequel to MQM. “I wonder why Imran Khan’s non-political police have not taken any action so far”, he questioned.