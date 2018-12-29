PPP demands Imran, some ministers’ on ECL

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party has demanded to put Prime Minister Imran Khan and some of his ministers and party leaders on Exit Control List.

A day after the government placed the names of 172 accused in multi-billion rupee fake accounts scam on the exit control list including Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Bilawal Bhutto, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and several Sindh ministers, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar wrote a letter to State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi and demanded to put the names on the ECL.

