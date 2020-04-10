PPP demands govt’s help for Pakistanis stranded abroad

Pakistan People’s Party Punjab parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza has demanded that the government should help Pakistanis stranded abroad amid COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the PPP leader said Pakistanis from all over the world are crying out loud at the embassies’ apathy, the government should instruct the embassies to help the unemployed Pakistanis in the wake of the outbreak, as well as permanently abroad settled Pakistanis should also come forward to help their compatriots, he urged.

Those who are unemployed in abroad during the corona virus crises right now are in great trouble, and desperately need our help, they are the hard workers, laborers, who send money to Pakistan and raise foreign exchange reserves, today we must help them.

Hassan Murtaza further stated that Prime Minister sahib! these are those Pakistanis who were your supporters, these overseas Pakistanis have raised you with donations, but the government has left them helpless in abroad during the crises. Unless the conditions are improved, and things normalized and their return is not possible, they should be assisted there, he demanded.

Pakistanis families whose relatives have died from Corona are anxious to bring their dead bodies home, government should help them, he further demanded.