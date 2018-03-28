PPP demands apology from Nawaz on Memogate confession

Staff Reporter

Lashing out at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s confessional statement regarding the Memogate scandal, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) demanded on Tuesday an apology from him.

The deposed premier had said that he should have kept his distance from the 2012 Memogate scandal earlier Tuesday.

In a response, PPP Information Secretary Senator Moula Bux Chandio said that Nawaz Sharif took long to realise his mistake in taking the matter to courts.

“Sharif is still dealing the matter with insincerity… partial confessions will do no good,” he added.

“The former prime minister should tender a public apology for his role against the democracy. Does he [Nawaz] have no clue about which matters to take to the court?,” he further added.

Chandio lamented that it was unfortunate for the country to be led three times by a prime minister like Nawaz.

“Nawaz Sharif has been stealing public mandate in the past and trying to fool the nation once again,” he said, adding that the political services of the ex-premier spanning 35 years were full of ‘conspiracies against conspiracies’.

He went on to say that the PPP had repeatedly come in Nawaz’s trap and that “such flattery will no longer be tolerated.”

“I should have had nothing to do with the case,” he told reporters at an accountability court. “The prime minister designates an envoy. His name is placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). Who is orchestrating all this,” Sharif remarked.

The PML-N leader said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been constituted by erstwhile military ruler Pervez Musharraf to serve a specific purpose. “The NAB was employed against us in an unprecedented manner before 2002. We fear history may repeat itself,” Sharif said.

The former premier said a department of the NAB’s ilk should be abolished, adding that all laws introduced across dictators’ tenures ought to be repealed once and for all.