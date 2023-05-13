PPP demands action against PTI leadership

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani called May 9 “the darkest” day in the country’s history, when GHQ was attacked, corps commander residence in Lahore and schools were set on fire and damaged the historic buildings and mosques. “We demand action against the PTI terrorists,” he said and condemned the violence in the country with vandalism at military installations.

He called Imran Khan “the biggest” security risk for the country. He expressed this while addressing the Sindh assembly.

MQM’s Muhammad Hussain demanded Imran Khan’s trial under the Constitution’s Article 6. He alleged Imran Khan of undermining the PDM’s elected government. TLP’s woman lawmaker, Sarwat Fatima also condemned the violence after May 9 arrest.—INP