PPP decides not to form any alliance for general elections

SUKKUR : The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has rejected recommendation regarding alliance with any political party for the General Elections 2018.

The decision was taken during a high-level consultative meeting chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday.

Reportedly, Bilawal Bhutto said PPP will contest elections on its own symbol and the party will nominate candidates in every constituency across the country. The meeting has also decided to give strong response to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif. The PPP leadership has been given clear policy that accusations from Imran will not be tolerated anymore. He will be given response accordingly.

The PPP will also launch a public mobilisation drive in Punjab and Sindh, it was decided by the party chairman.

PPP has also decided to launch campaign against the PML-N in Punjab. Earlier on Wednesday, the PPP demanded timely elections on the basis of new delimitations, placing before the Parliament the Bill for extending jurisdiction of Peshawar High Court to FATA and other reforms in tribal areas leading to merger in KPK and the setting up of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission as envisaged in the Charter of Democracy to correct distortions in history and contain political polarization.

The demands were contained in the resolutions adopted during a combined meeting of the Central Executive Committees of the PPP and PPPP presided over jointly by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Naudero House on the eve of the tenth death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“The Party wishes to make it clear that it will not permit any disruption in the continuity of democratic process”, it said.

Spokesperson and Secretary General of the PPPP Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the Party also discussed the forthcoming general elections next year and directed all party chapters to gear up, ensure women voting and take all steps needed to prevent any rigging.

“The PPP will not be a party to any movement that may result in derailing the system or undermining the Parliament,” he said.

