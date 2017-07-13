PPP criticised for poor performance

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Former District Nazim Attock Major (R)Tahir Sadiq while addressing a press conference strongly criticised PPP for failing to abide by its manifesto and just extending lip service. He said that PPP has been rooted out from this area because of its leaders. He said that the slogan of PPP (Roti, Kapra and Makaan) could only be materialized when 100 percent job opportunities will be provided.

He said that this was the reason that PPP leaders and its other office bearers are quitting PPP and joining other parties. Earlier PPP Attock Chapter General Secretary Malik Waqar Ahmad and President People Youth Organisation Syed Ibrar Hussain Shah who have been associated with PPP for decades announced to join Major Group.

Malik Waqar and Syed Ibrar Shah said that they along with their relatives and supporters ate joining Major Group because of un friendly policies of PPP leaders and their attitude towards party workers. They praised the services of Major Tahir Sadiq for the people of Attock distirct and assured him their full support at every level.