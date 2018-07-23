PPP contesting elections against political orphans, terrorists: Bilawal

LARKANA : While expediting election campaign in bid to amass support of the masses, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday stated that he would contest General Elections 2018 against ‘political orphans’.

He was addressing stalwarts in Larkana.

The junior Bhutto further added that PPP would fight elections against poverty and ignorance while vowing to solve problems of the masses if elected to power. “PPP’s lawmakers would not sit in Karachi or Islamabad. They would sit in their respective constituencies to solve problems of the masses. PPP’s fight is against terrorists and terrorism in General Elections 2018”, stated Bhutto.

It would be suffice here to mention that the deadline for election campaign will end tonight whereas polling for the much-awaited and much-anticipated historic elections will be held on July 25.

