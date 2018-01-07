PPP condemns removing of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s picture from BISP logo

ISLAMABAD : Secretary Information of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Nafisa Shah has condemned the act of removing Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s picture from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) logo.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that this act of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is malevolent and it proves that usurper dictator Zia’s endeared still have bitter feelings for Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

She said that BISP was passed by the parliament to pay tribute to the services, sacrifices and struggles of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for constitution and democracy.

Furthermore, the PPP leader said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to end the program but due to the protest of international donor agencies he could not.

Doctor Nafisa Shah said that strong protests will be held against this decision in the National Assembly and Senate.

The PPP leader said that Nawaz Sharif was dictator Zia’s blue eyed boy so he appointed former dictator Pervez Musharraf’s near and dear one as the chairperson of Benzair Income Support Program.

The ones who are trying to erase Benzair Bhutto’s name will soon be erased themselves from the pages of history, she concluded.

Orignally published by INP