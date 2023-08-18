The PPP Human Rights Cell strongly condemns the heinous attack on a church in Faisalabad, which took place on 16 August in Jaranwala Faisalabad. This cowardly act of violence against a religious place is an affront to the principles of religious freedom and tolerance that our nation upholds, it said in a statement today

Minorities and their religious places deserve utmost respect, protection, and freedom to practice their faith without fear. The attack on the church in Faisalabad not only violates the fundamental rights of the Christian community but also undermines the fabric of our diverse society.

The PPP Human Rights Cell calls upon the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly. It is imperative that security measures are strengthened to prevent such incidents in the future and to provide a sense of security to all religious communities.