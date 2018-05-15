PPP committed to safeguard rights of workers

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is committed to safeguard the rights of workers and has been delivering in this regard without any discrimination, said Sindh Minister for Information and Labour, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah here on Monday.

Addressing an oath taking ceremony of the Peoples Staff Union of Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, he said PPP is the only political party where there exist no discrimination on the basis of

language, caste or creed.

“The party has always protected the rights of workers without any distinction and will continue to do so in the future as well,” he said.

Nasir Hussain Shah said under the Sindh Labour Policy announced by the current government promises have been honored protecting all due rights of workers pertaining to both the private and publicsectors.

“Emphasis had always been and would remain so to make SESSI a facility that benefits the workers at every level be they from public sector or associated with private entity,” he said.“The workers who could not be regularized for being over aged will also be extended needed support,” assured the minister.—APP

Related