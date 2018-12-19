PPP Co-chairman owns apartment in US: Fawad

Observer Report

Karachi/Islamabad

PTI signals Khurrum to file disqualification reference against Zardari today Karachi

On the directives of the central command of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, leader of the opposition in Sindh will file reference against Asif Ali Zardari in the Election Commission of Pakistan today.

Talking to newsmen, Khurrum Sher Zaman on Wednesday said that the petition papers were finalized against the former president Asif Ali Zardari and he had received “Go ahead” from his party stalwarts to file the reference.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns apartment in Manhattan area of United States’ New York City and the property is his undeclared asset.

Addressing media here, the minister maintained that Asif Zardari has not declared this apartment in the nomination papers filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan so his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, will file a disqualfication case against PPP Co-chairman under Article 62/63 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“Zardari owns an apartment in the United States. Under Article 62/63, he was bound to declare his assets which he didn’t. He is not eligible to remain as member of the parliament anymore,” he said.

“We (the PTI) has directed its Sindh lawmaker Khurram Sherzaman to file a reference against Zardari for not mentioning his foreign assets in the nomination papers,” announced the minister.He was of the view that Zardari would have owned several such properties abroad but this one, the apartment in New York, is one place he is sure the former president owns.

About National Accountability Bureau references against Sharifs, the minister said that the nation will “soon hear good news” in the case, while adding that all these cases were filed in NAB during the PML-N’s own tenure but the institutions faced hindrances while investigating the cases.

Chaudhry said that the investigations against Nawaz, Shahbaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Pakistan People’s Party begun in the previous tenure, the incumbent government has only given free hand to the investigators. “They didn’t let the institutions initiate transparent inquiries. We promised to our voters that we will bring corruption-free political structure,” he added.

The information minister said that the PTI legislators are not facing probes because they weren’t in charge of the federal government before.

He said that Pakistan’s national image is improving abroad due to the NAB probes as it is resulting in more foreign direct investments.

‘Portugal has taken off its safety advisory on Pakistan and have declared it Green zone.

Many more such countries will change there travel advisory,” the minister said. He said that the country will receive the biggest investment of its history in coming days, adding that the multinational companies are now interested to invest in the country.

Share on: WhatsApp