The Pakistan People’s Party on Thursday won the provincial assembly seat of PS-70 Badin in by-election.

According to the unofficial and preliminary results, PPP’s candidate Haji Mohammad aka Dada Halipoto won the by-election of PS-70 Badin-Matli by a wide margin against his rival candidates.

PPP’s candidate secured 46,037 votes with JUI-F tailing behind with 3,642 votes, TLP with 1996 and MWM managed nearly 1,462 votes.