PPP chairman greets Muslim Ummah

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari has felicitated the Muslims throughout

the world in general and of Pakistan in particular on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr here on Saturday.

Bilawal Bhutto,in a message, reminded that the month of Ramadan enjoined upon Muslims to fight the forces of intolerance and evil, and inculcate the values of tolerance and humility.

The end of the month of Ramadan however should not mark the end of pursuit of the pristine values he said, adding “Let us pledge to pursue these values throughout the year.”—APP

