PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns rape and murder of Asma

KARACHI, Jan 17 (NNI): Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned brutal rape and murder of a 4-years-old baby Asma in Mardan district.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said that rape and murder of three innocent little girls in Mardan was a heinous crime and stressed that culprits should be caught and severely punished as per law.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that innocent girls in Qasur and Mardan are being subjected to inhuman and worst atrocities by vultures adding that silence of the rulers in two provinces was an unpardonable act.

PPP Chairman said that his Party would not remain quiet on molestation and rapes of the nation’s daughters anywhere and demanded immediate arrest of the butchers involved in these horrific incidents.

