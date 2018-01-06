PPP celebrates ZAB’s 90th birth anniversary

City Reporter

The 90th birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was observed on Friday in the provincial capi-

tal.

Main programme in this regard was held at the Pakistan People’s Party Punjab Secretariat here where Pakistan People’s Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira along with other leaders cut a cake and paid tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) for his contribution to democracy in the country.

Another cake cutting ceremony to celebrate Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s birth anniversary was organised by People’s Lawyers Forum at Javaid Iqbal Hall Auditorium Lahore High Court where PLF Pakistan president former governor Sardar Latif Khan Khosa was chief guest.

Meanwhile, another ceremony was held at Mochi Gate where Ali Badr Jehangir,a son of Jehangir Badr, cut the cake and paid homage to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Several other leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party organised cake cutting ceremonies in their constituencies in the city.