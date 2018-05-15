PPP cautions Centre to supply due water share of Sindh

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

The PPP leaders have warned the federal and Punjab governments to mend their ways and provide the due share water of Sindh. Gul Mohammad Jakhrani, Syed Ali Bux aka Pappu Shah, Bibi Yasmin Shah, MNA Sardar Kamal Khan Chamng, MPA Mir Allah Bux Talpur, Haji Sain Bux Jamali, Haji Ramazan Chandio and others addressing a big public gathering at Mir Ghulam Mohammad Kha Higher Secondary School’s ground in Tando Bago town on Sunday alleged the federal government was involved in the theft water by Punjab while people in Sindh were facing the worst water crises.

They held both prime minister and chief minister Punjab responsible for the water crises and other issues in the province. The PPP leaders said that they would block the roads leading to Punjab at Hatri Bypass in Hyderabad on May 16 and then they would proceed to Islamabad to stage the demonstration out the parliament house and Supreme Court of Pakistan to register their protest against the federal government.