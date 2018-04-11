PPP carried out record uplift projects in Thar: Murad

THARPARKAR : Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that PPP government had carried out record development projects in Tharparkar area of the Sindh province.

He was talking to media during his visit to Tharparkar to inaugurate the newly established airport.

Shah said that some years ago no one would have thought of making road in the area but now they are inaugurating the airport there.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be visiting Tharparkar today and he along with the chief minister Sindh will be inaugurating the airport project at Tharparkar and other uplift projects.

