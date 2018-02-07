PPP candidates file nomination papers for Senate polls

KARACHI : Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, whose tenure is to expire on March 11 along with 51 other senators, is among twelve candidates of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who have filed nominations papers for 12 vacant Senate seats in Sindh.

All PPP candidates, accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, reached the office of the provincial election commission, where a large number of party workers welcomed them.

Raza Rabbani, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Ayaz Mahar, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Muhammad Ali Shah Jamote and Imam-u-Din Shoqeen filed nomination papers for seven general seats.

Whereas, Dr Sikandar Mendhro and Rukhsana Zuberi filed papers for the Senate seats reserved for technocrats. Krishna Kumari Kohli and Quratulain Marri submitted nomination papers for women seats.

Anwar Lal Deen filed papers for a Senate seat reserved for minorities on PPP ticket.

Polling for the Senate seats, which are going to fall vacant after end of the tenure of 52 senators in March, is scheduled to take place on March 03.

Twelve senators each from Punjab and Sindh, 11 each from Khyber Pakhtun­khwa and Balochistan, two from Islamabad and four from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) — will retire on March 11 this year.

The Senate comprises 104 members – 23 each from the four provinces, eight from FATA and four from Islamabad.

The 23 seats included 14 general seats, four each reserved for women and technocrats and one for minorities.

Orignally published by NNI