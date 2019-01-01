PPP can oust PTI govt, send rulers behind bars: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday claimed that the party cannot only oust the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf but also send the rulers behind bars.

The PPP supremo was talking to media after paying a visit to the residence of slain politician Ali Raza Abidi to offer condolencs to the bereaved family.

The PPP leader, when asked about the chances of change in the provincial government, strongly criticised the PTI, saying that they know nothing about politics “as well as counting”.

Bilawal said that it appears along with governance the PTI doesn’t even know simple math. I have 99 seats in Sindh and they (the PTI) will have to arrange 49 turncoats to form a government, because after the 18th Amendment you need more than 50 per cent majority for vote on the chief minister’s [slot].”

Bilawal went a step ahead and claimed, “ But, if Zardari allows us, if Zardari indicates, we can dislodge their (the PTI’s) government within a week. They have a majority of only six seats in the centre and an even smaller majority in Punjab. If Zardari allows us, we can dislodge them and send them behind bars.”

Talking about the Joint Investigation Team’s report in the fake accounts case, he termed it a “falsified” report and alleged that the government had influenced the report against the PPP leadership.

“Before we saw it or the judiciary saw it, they (the JIT) presented it to the government,” he said while referring to an alleged meeting of the special assistant to the PM with JIT members. The PPP leader called the Joint Investigative Report, ‘a pack of lies and fabrication’.

Share on: WhatsApp