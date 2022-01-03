PPP calls off Jan 5 rally over ‘security concerns’

Pakistan People’s Party has cancelled its much-hyped January 5 rally in Lahore announced by the party chairman in December to mark the start of their anti-government drive.

According to a PPP office-bearer in Punjab, the plans for the rally have been dropped due to unfavourable weather vagaries and security concerns. Instead, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would now hold a meeting with the party’s central executive committee. In addition, the chairperson would hold a separate meeting with the council members. However, the party’s official did not specify the nature and issue of security concerns.

Bilawal on Dec27 had announced that the party will launch a decisive movement against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government on January 5, with a rally in Lahore. “Time has come to initiate a war against the puppet regime,” he said while addressing a public gathering organised to mark the 14th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, a small town of Sindh’s Larkana district.