PPP calls for simultaneous national, provincial assemblies polls

Former provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Mohammad Hamayun Khan has called for simultaneous National and provincial assembly elections in the country. Talking to APP here on Thursday, the PPP stalwart said that due to the peculiar situation, there is a need for settlement of some issues before the general elections. He said that PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari had also favoured the same-day simultaneous elections across the country.

He said that the PPP leadership had also explained the reasons behind holding simultaneous polls that how it would be possible to hold free and fair elections under the supervision of a politically elected provincial government. In case, going for the elections of only provincial assemblies in two provinces will create a political crisis and holding free, fair and transparent elections for the National Assembly will become impossible.

Furthermore, he said that separate polling of the provincial and National Assemblies will increase the cost of elections, which is not suitable in the prevailing situation of the country.—APP