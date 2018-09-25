PPP bringing betterment in all sectors but health sector top priority: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI : Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government is trying for betterment in all sections of the life of people but our special attention is to provide medical facilities to the people of Sindh and other provinces as well.

He stated this while speaking during his visit to the first ever center Institute of Physical and Medicine & Rehabilitation (IPM&R) First Civilian Rehabilitation Institute in Pakistan established by the Sindh government and this is state of the art. He was briefed by the Director of the Institute Dr. Nabila Soomro.

In her briefing, Dr. Nabila Soomro said that in Pakistan approximately ten percent of our population is facing disabilities due to the diseases like diabetes, bomb blast, traffic accidents, violence, and congenital abnormalities.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited all the departments of the rehabilitation institute including Rehabilitation Medicine, Department of Physiotherapy, Department of Occupational Therapy, Learning Disorder Services, Department of Prosthetics and Orthotics, Department of Autism, Department of Language Swallowing & Audiology, Department of Neuropsychology, Department of Special Education and Department of Vocational Training Centre and showed his satisfaction.

Speaking after visiting various sections, the Advisor to Chief Minister said that the Dow University of Health Sciences Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (IPM&R) is the first ever civilian institute of Pakistan offering multi disciplinary rehabilitation service since 2007.

He said, “PPP government has completed this institute and because our government believes to provide basic health facilities to the masses across the Sindh province and all over Pakistan. We believe in the quality of the life of the people of Sindh so more multidisciplinary rehabilitation centres would be established in the province of Sindh to deliver multidisciplinary rehabilitation services to the masses. Recently this credit also goes to PPP to establish ‘Autism center’ in Karachi.”

Barrister Murtaza Wahab further stated that our government is trying to address the social problem at community level and provide multidisciplinary rehabilitation centres in cardiac neurological musculoskeletal and pediatric rehabilitation.

Responding to a question, the Advisor to CM said that the Sindh government released annual grant of six billion to those Hospitals who are working under the administrative control of KMC and they are not giving us the concrete results. In a query he said about 30 Trauma Centers will be completed in few months. To another question, he said, “I feel inspired to visit the center because the Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (IPM&R) from 2007 to 2018 provided medical facilities to 228474 patients. PPP always tried to redress the problems of masses and we establish this type of institutions for the poor and needy persons across the Sindh.”

The situation is definitely alarming in Pakistan affording rehabilitation services big challenge but Sindh government established the IPM&R and the mission and manifesto of PPP is to provide facilities to the masses at their door steps.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also said that disability was not a disease but it was a problem which the patients, relatives and the society have to understand to handle, lovingly, medically and carefully. It is our responsibility to support such citizen who are differently able, he said it was big problem to establish institutions but the problem is also to find out dedicated professionals to run them in public interest and make them genuine. Pakistan People Party succeeded to establish the institution and dedicated professionals are working in the institution of civilian sector in Pakistan, he added.

The Advisor to CM was accompanied by Director Press Information Ms. Zeenat Jehan during the visit.

