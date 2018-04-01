PPP blasts PML-N claim of no load shedding

Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Saeed Ghani has condemned Nawaz Sharif and PML-N government for continued power load-shedding in Sindh. Saeed Ghani in a statement said that on one hand urban as well as rural Sindh is facing long hours of power load-shedding and on the other the Prime Minister and his cabinet are claiming that load-shedding has ended in the country. The Prime Minister and his cabinet are only concerned about the future of Nawaz Sharif and his family. There is no power, no gas and no water and this is the performance of Nawaz government, Saeed Ghani concluded.

On the other side, it is reported that the Provincial General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP) Sardar Hussain Babak urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to take tangible measures for providing cheaper electricity to people. Addressing a reception at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, the ANP leader said it was high time for the KP government to produce cheaper hydel power from available water resources and provide to masses, who were already overburdened due to heavy daily expenses.

He said there were abundant untapped resources with capacity of 33,000 MW in the province and the government could exploit them to cater to not only the domestic requirements but could also export as well. He said massive funds to the tune of $ 39 billion were provided for energy and power projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He wondered as to why the rulers were shy of producing electricity at 80 paisa per unit.

He said investment had dipped to zero level in the province and investors and traders of the province were flying their capital abroad.

He said his party would continue its legal and constitutional struggle for protection of rights of the province by establishing control over its natural resources. He lamented that rulers were treading anti-Pakhtun’s interest policy by exploiting resources of the province for their own political purposes. He urged the Pakhtun nation to think well before exercising their right to vote and support ANP for protection of their rights in next general elections.—APP