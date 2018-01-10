PPP Balochistan chapter meets Bilawal Bhutto

Our Special Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said any government in Balochistan should be more loyal to people of the province instead of Takht-e-Raiwind and expressed confidence that people will elect a Jiyala as their Chief Minister in general elections scheduled this year.

The PPP Chairman was talking to Party’s Balochistan chapter leaders including Provincial President Ali Madad Jattak, General Secretary Iqbal Shah, Information Secretary Sarbulund Khan Jogezai, former Deputy Chairman Senate Sabir Baloch, Aijaz Baloch, Rabbani Khilji, and Hafeezul Mulk Mengal who called on the Chairman at Bilawal House today. Peoples Youth Organization (PYO) Balochistan President Sanaullah Jattak, Ainuddin Kakar, and Safar Khan Zehri also met the Chairman.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PML-N caused immense losses to people of Balochistan and their politics and Sharif brothers have completely failed everywhere it was in power. “PML-N neglected Balochistan and its people further deepening their sense of deprivation,” he added.

PPP Chairman said that people of Balochistan will elect a Jiyala as new Chief Minister after 2018 general elections, who would restore all the rights of the masses and unleash a development process as per the aspiration of people.