PPP asks PM to respond parliamentarian questions

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Pakistan People Party (PPP) on Friday demanded of the government that Prime Minister should come to National Assembly and respond to the questions of public representatives instead of listening few selected phone calls of his choice.

Former PM and PPP leader Raja Perviz Ashraf said that it is responsibility of the PM to come and respond but regretted that the premier made this House redundant and could not bother to come here.

He challenged that check the record of Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Imran Khan as a prime minister who has more attendance in NA. He claimed that PPP Yousaf Raza Gillani was frequently present in the House.

During question hour he said that the PTI government failed to deliver and serve the people.

In response the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the initiative of ‘Live Call Program’ to directly connect with the people and listen to their problems. He said this step of the Prime Minister should be appreciated.

He said the Prime Minister is expected to again interact with the people via telephone next week.

Meanwhile, the House was informed that there was no plan to privatize the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The aviation minister told the NA that the incumbent government was very keen to make the national flag carrier a self-reliant and profitable entity.