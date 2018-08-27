PPP asks PEMRA to take strict action against TV channels airing false news reports

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party asked PEMRA to take immediate stern action against “Channel 92” in particular and other Channels in general for broadcasting fabricated and false news reports.

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar wrote a letter addressed to the Chairman PEMRA drawing his attention to the news reports which were factually wrong and fictitious.

The letter reads “Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party parliamentarians Mr. Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Ms. Faryal Talpur MPA appeared before the FIA investigation team in their office in G-13 Islamabad today (August 27, 2018).

“During their appearance and soon thereafter, Channel-92 aired what it claimed were the questions asked by the FIA and the replies given by Mr. Zardari and Ms. Faryal Talpur.

The letter further reads “The channel has aired an imaginary and totally wrong report. It is not correct that Mr. Asif Zardari was asked some questions about the Zardari Group of Companies.

At the outset the investigators were emphatically told that Zardari had nothing to do with the Zardari Group of Companies since becoming President of Pakistan in 2008. Any illegality having taken place at any point of time in the affairs of the Company was also denied. As a matter of fact in the FIR, Mr. Zardari and Ms. Talpur are witnesses and not the accused.

The letter also reads “It is also wrong to say that both Mr. Zardari and Ms. Faryal Talpur were handed over questionnaires. No such questionnaires were given to them today. Even Senator Farooq Naek who is the focal person for Mr. Zardari and Ms. Faryal Talpur is the matter of investigation of the case has not been given any questionnaire.”

Farhatullah Babar further wrote that the airing of a totally false and misleading report about the appearance today has militated against Asif Ali Zardari and Ms. Faryal Talpur.

The report has also created serious misperception about them, vitiated public opinion and amounts to blatant media trial. It is also against the observations of Honorable Supreme Court that no such reports about investigation process be aired or published

Share on: WhatsApp