PPP asks MQM MPAs for vote in Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday asked Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) members of provincial assemblies for support in Senate elections on March 3.

PPP MPA Saeed Ghani said that PPP would take benefit from the MQM-P’s internal differences in the Senate polls.

The time period to submit nomination papers for the Senate elections expired on Thursday with 144 candidates submitting their forms to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for 52 seats.

There are 34 candidates each from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while 28 from Balochistan and 47 from Sindh. One nominee from Islamabad emerged for technocrat seat while the body received nomination document for FATA.

Orignally published by INP