PPP, ANP can rejoin PDM if they apologise: Fazl

Staff Reporter Lahore

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Tuesday PPP and ANP could rejoin the alliance if they apologised to the anti-government movement for going against its decisions.

The PDM chief’s comments came during his meeting with PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif at the latter’s residence in Lahore.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar, and JUI-F leaders Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Maulana Asad Mahmood were in attendance during the meeting.

Fazl, addressing a press conference after the meeting, said both parties — PPP and ANP — had been given sufficient time to get back to the PDM leadership, but they have not done so.

“There are currently no proposals to invite PPP and ANP at the

PDM meeting on May 29,” he said. However, during the meeting, the leaders will decide the future of PPP and ANP in the alliance.

On April 6, the ANP, and on April 11, the PPP had parted ways with the PDM after the latter served it a show-cause notice — as PPP had gotten Yousuf Raza Gilani appointed as the leader of the Opposition in the Senate, going against PDM’s decisions,

and ANP supported it.