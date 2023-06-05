PPP announces to hold rally in Lahore

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to hold a public rally in Lahore on June 21.

According to details, the PPP has decided to hold a rally in Punjab’s provincial capital on the birth anniversary of the PPP’s slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on June 21.

In this connection, former president Asif Ali Zardari has directed PPP Lahore President Aslam Gul to finalise preparations for a public gathering in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members from South Punjab, who have recently parted ways with the party, joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in past few days.