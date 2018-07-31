PPP always struggled for strengthening of democracy, parliament: Bilawal

KARACHI : Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his Party has always struggled for strengthening of democracy and the Parliament pledging that PPP would use the Parliamentary forum to advance its ideology and ideals.

The PPP Chairman was addressing a luncheon meeting with the newly-elected Parliamentarians from the country at Bilawal House Tuesday.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP Women President Faryal Talpur, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senator Raza Rabbani and Murad Ali Shah were also present.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that despite difficulties and pre-poll pressures on candidates and workers, the PPP fared better in 2018 general elections than 2013.

He said that some opposition parties were considering to boycott the new parliament but PPP convinced them to join the Parliament and fight for democracy, which a victory for democrats though we had also reservations over the election process.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that we have to focus on delivery in Sindh as we are entering a new era where good governance and better performance should the hallmark of the new provincial government.

“We cannot let down the people who sent us to the Parliament as we are facing great challenges on international and economic fronts while other political parties are taking extreme positions on key issues,” he added.

