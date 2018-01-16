PPP always struggled for democracy: Bilawal, Zardari

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has always struggled for the strengthening of democracy and would continue its efforts in this regard. In a joint meeting presided over by the Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President of Pakistan and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari with senior party’s leaders, its media persons and officials at Bilawal House here on Monday.

The meeting discussed the overall political situation in the country and noted that PPP has always struggled for the democracy and its strengthening and would continue its efforts in this regard.

The meeting further discussed the responsibilities of different information-related tiers of the party and stressed for the need of improvement in performance at every level.PPP meeting emphasized that media was another source of keeping in touch with the masses besides the direct contacts hence relations with media persons may be further improved as both PPP and the media have fought jointly against dictatorial regimes hand in hand. The meeting pledged that PPP will always stand for the freedom of press and expression of thoughts for the greater good of whole society and the country. Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Maula Bux Chandio, Senator Taj Haider, MNA Dr Nafisa Shah, MNA Shazia Marri, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, MPA Saeed Ghani, Annie Marri, Amjad Bhatti and Surendar Valasai attended the meeting.