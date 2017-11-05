PPP always struggled for cause of democracy: Siraj

Hyderabad

The Pakistan Peoples Party is ready to struggle and sacrifice for strengthening of democracy but not intended to support any person for personal goals. This was stated by the acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani in a brief chat with media persons in the premises of the mazar of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitiai on Saturday where he came to inaugurate three day 274th annual Urs celebrations.

He said that he came to Bhitshah to offer special prayers at the mazar of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai for integrity, solidarity, stability, progress and prosperity of the country as well as Sindh. Responding to a question about the development of Bhitshah Town, Agha Siraj Durrin said that the provincial government always given priority for the development of the town and presently, the Chairman District Council Matiari Makhdoom Fakhar-uz-Zaman is taking keen interest to make the town as one of the developed town with provision of all required facilities.

Replying to a question about harassment cases with the female students of universities, he emphasized upon the Vice Chancellors of all universities to play their vital role in assuring peaceful atmosphere in the campuses. About grabbing of land of Edhi Foundation, he said Abdul Sattar Edhi was the pride of Pakistan and all assistance would be provided to foundation for smooth functioning of rescue and relief work of the foundation.

Among others, Chairman District Council Matiari Makhdoom Fakhar uz Zaman, Sindh Secretary for Culture Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Sindh Secretary Auqaf Riaz Ahmed Soomro, Chief Administrator Auqaf Munawar Ali Mahesar and DIG Hyderabad Javed Alam Odho were also present on the occasion.—APP