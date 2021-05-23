PPP agrees to attend PDM huddle

Observer Report Lahore

Pakistan People’s Party delegation has agreed over attending the Pakistan Democratic Movement meeting after Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif convinced Pakistan People’s Party leadership to attend huddle.

The meeting will take place at Shahbaz Sharif’s residence in Lahore. Shahbaz Sharif has invited all opposition parties in the alliance to attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement meeting. The Pakistan People’s Party delegation will be headed by Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani.