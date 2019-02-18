PPoD to present itself as platform for e-commerce players

Islamabad

Director General Pakistan Post Department Dr Naseer Ahmed on Monday said that Pakistan Post intended to present itself as a platform for all e-commerce players in Pakistan and become delivery partners for them.

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistan Post mobile application service recently launched featuring complaint handling, real time track and trace, Post codes and Information about Postal Services.

He said that e-commerce initiative recently launched under minister’s guidance is a step towards capturing the e-commerce Market of the country. The DG Pakistan Post said that the response from the sector so far has been very heartening and although the project has just began, it shows great promise of growth.

He said that the core business of postal service across the world has shrunk on account of technology where people write emails and text messages instead of letters. “Pakistan Post intends to use this disadvantage to its advantage by stepping into the digital space and capture e-commerce parcel and COD business,” he said.

He said that the sprawl of Pakistan post was a major strength with its presence across the country with reliable delivery. “The e-commerce initiative is Pakistan Post’s response to the changing needs of the market and a firm resolves in the dynamism of the organization,” he said. He said that Electronic Money Order service is also another step to providing better service to our customer while keeping in mind the needs of customers.—APP

