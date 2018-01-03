PPL strives to establish commercial viability of unconventional discoveries

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), one of the key players in Pakistan’s E&P sector is playing its due role in the development of unconventional reservoirs in the country.

In order to explore tight gas potential in the lower Indus basin, PPL drilled a well in Naushehro Feroze exploration lease.

Tight gas potential was confirmed through successful drilling and testing of first well Naushahro Feroze X1 (NF X-1). Due to the tight nature of the reservoir this discovery initially did not appear commercially viable. After detailed post well analysis and numerous sub-seismic geological and reservoir modellings, PPL re-drilled this well horizontally to total length of 4940 metres and completed with state of the art multistage frack technology.

Where the Chiltan Limestone reservoir was successfully drilled in a horizontal section with total lateral length of more than 1.3 Km. The well was completed with ten stage open hole packers and fracking sleeves.

This well made history in drilling industry of Pakistan, by becoming one of the deepest and longest horizontal wells in tight carbonate reservoir. Later, all ten stages were stimulated (frac/acid) and successfully tested at 4.5 MMscfd with 1850 psi flowing wellhead pressure with 9 fold increase in production.

In the future, “PPL plans to work on two additional tight gas discoveries to establish commercial viability,” says MD and CEO PPL Syed Wamiq Bokhari.

“The company`s effort in tapping unconventional reservoirs has the potential to add substantial reserves to Pakistan`s hydrocarbons base,” he adds.

NF X-1 is in Naushahro Feroz Block, Sindh, with PPL as operator holding 90 percent working interest and the remaining 10 percent held by Asia Resources Oil Limited.