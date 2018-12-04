PPL holds eye camps in Sui, Dera Bugti

Our Correspondent

Sui

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) in collaboration with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital organized two three-day free eye camps, one each at PPL Public Welfare Hospital around the company’s flagship Sui Gas Field and District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Bugti between December 1 and 3 and November 27 and 29, respectively.

Collectively, the camps provided free-of-cost consultation, treatment and medicines for various ophthalmic diseases to nearly 3000 patients, of which nearly 450 underwent cataract surgeries.

