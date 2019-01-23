PPL funds solar power modules for 500 houses in Awaran

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has donated Rs. 15.5 million for providing solar power modules (SPMs) to meet the much-needed electricity requirements of 500 households in District Awaran, Balochistan.

To this end, a two-day hands-on- training programme was organized for village-based focal persons from District Awaran, Balochistan between January 22 and 23 at a local hotel in Karachi to operate, maintain and repair the SPMs.

General Manager Corporate Services PPL Furqan Uddin Sheikh distributed certificates among participants in the presence of the implementing partner Sindh Radiant Organization (SRO)’s Chief Executive Officer Ghulam Hussain Khwaja and officials from both organizations. PPL’s donation covers purchase and distribution of 500 SPMs, including 3 LED lamps, a DC fan and a solar panel each, in 24 villages of tehsil Awaran and Mushkai, District Awaran besides training of focal persons.

The two-day training focused on both classroom-based sessions and a visit of the manufacturing site to provide participants with the required skills.

The grand project will be formally inaugurated soon. PPL continues to reach underserved communities in far-flung areas of the country through its diverse CSR programme for over six decades. Provision of sustainable energy solution for locals in Awaran, where PPL has an active exploration license, will improve their quality of life.

