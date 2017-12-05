PPL funds dialysis unit at SIUT

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) donated Rs12.72 million to Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) for setting up a 10-bed Dialysis Unit at its satellite centre, Mehrunnisa Hospital (MH) here on Monday.

MD/CEO Syed Wamiq Bokhari presented the donation cheque to Professor and Director SIUT Dr. Syed Adibul Hasan Rizvi at their main premises on December 4 in the presence of officials from both organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Bokhari reiterated PPL’s resolve for the well-being of deserving communities through its diverse, need-based Corporate Social Responsibility Programme implemented in partnership with creditable organizations such as SIUT. PPL has been supporting SIUT for treatment of patients and provision of equipment.

Established in 1972 as an 8-bed ward within Civil Hospital, SIUT has now become a leader in providing free-of-cost, quality healthcare services for renal and gastroenterological diseases through a state-of-the-art facility in Ka-rachi. Besides, SIUT runs several satellite centres in remote areas of Karachi as well as Sindh to facilitate a large number of incoming patients.

MH was established in 2013 to provide in-and out-patient diagnostic, dialysis and lithotripsy services.