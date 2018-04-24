PPL-funded Thalassaemia Centre inaugurated

Badin

MD & CEO Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Syed Wamiq Bokhari inaugurated the company-funded Thalassaemia Diagnostic, Prevention and Research Centre (TDPRC) building in District Badin, Sindh on Monday. PPL donated Rs. 25.4 million for construction, furnishing and equipping the centre comprising two inpatients and an outpatient ward, laboratory and blood bank as well as a seminar hall and support departments. Incharge TDPRC Dr. Muhammad Haroon Memon, local government officials as well as representatives of both organizations, were present at the event. The guests also toured the facility. “As a flagship national company, PPL remains committed to serve the nation, especially deserving communities through provision of quality healthcare, education and livelihood generation opportunities,” highlighted Bokhari.—Agencies