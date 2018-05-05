PPL-FC storm into semi-finals

PFF National Challenge Cup 2018

Karachi

Pakistan Petroleum Limited Football Club (PPL-FC) reached the semi-final stage by overpowering Ashraf Sugar Mills (ASM) FC 3-0 in the first quarter-final of the PFF National Challenge Cup played at the Karachi Port Trust Football Stadium on May 3.

Abdullah along with Captain Nazir Ahmed scored the goals for PPL-FC who took the game away from ASM from the start. In the sizzling heat, Abdullah put PPL-FC ahead in the fourth minute while Nazir Ahmed doubled the lead with a fine strike in the 11th minute.

At half time, PPL were leading 2-0. After the break, PPL-FC scored once again through Abdullah in the 70th minute. ASM were found lacking in defense which caused their ouster.

PPL–FC will play its semi-final match on Monday, May 7 at the Karachi Port Trust Football Stadium against the winner of the second quarter final match today between Pakistan Navy-FC and Wapda-FC. Kick-off is at 4:00 p.m.