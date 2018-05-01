PPL-FC qualifies for quarter-finals

PFF National Challenge Cup

Pakistan Petroleum Limited Football Club (PPL-FC), won their second and crucial group match against giant Karachi Port Trust (KPT) with a 1-0 score line in the Pakistan Football Federation’s National Challenge Cup 2018 on April 29, defeating them at their home ground of Karachi Port Trust Football Stadium.

Taking advantage of gaps in KPT’s defence, PPL-FC’s skipper Nazeer Khan scored through a header in the 12th minute of the game which proved to be the decisive goal for his team.

Earlier, PPL-FC won their first group match against Pakistan Public Works Department with a 2-0 score line.

PPL-FC is composed of top 25 footballers emerging from the three editions of PPL Balochistan Football tournaments. A total of 32 matches will be played between 24 teams in the PFF National Challenge Cup 2018 that is being held in Karachi between April 21 and May 10.

PPL–FC will now face Asia Sugar Mills in the quarter-finals on May 3 at the Karachi Port Trust Football Stadium. Kick-off is at 4:00 p.m.